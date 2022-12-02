Punjab police notify promotion of 327 sub-inspectors

LAHORE: The Punjab Police on Friday issued a notification of the promotion of 327 sub-inspectors (Sis) to the inspectors.

According to a notification issued by DIG Establishment-I Shehzada Sultan, the SIs have been promoted to the next rank after the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) headed by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Establishment BA Nasir.

The three-day committee meeting took up the cases of promotions of 800 SIs to fill 400 vacancies in the department at Central Police Office Lahore. The officers included in the promotion board panel reviewed the professional records of sub-inspectors in detail. 329 sub-inspectors across the province were promoted to the rank of inspectors.

Among the promoted sub-inspectors, 42 inspectors belong to the Lahore division, 89 to the Rawalpindi division, 82 to the Multan division, 43 to the DG Khan division, 26 to the Gujranwala division, 19 to Faisalabad division, 12 to Sargodha, 6 to Sheikhupura division, 6 to Bahawalpur, 3 to Sahiwal division and one Inspector of Police College Sahala, included.