Punjab police seek Pak Army, Rangers’ services for PSL matches security

LAHORE: Punjab police Friday sought the services of Pakistan Army and Rangers for the security of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The police asked for one company each of Pakistan Army and Rangers for the security of the PSL matches in Rawalpindi. The police also asked for one company of Pakistan Army, two companies of Rangers and the commandos of Special Services Group (SSG) for the security of the PSL matches in Lahore.

The Punjab government also demanded three helicopters for air surveillance. Police, Rangers and army will be deployed as part of the three-tier security plan. The SSG commandos will be deployed in the ground.