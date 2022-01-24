Punjab police’s official twitter account (@officialdprpp) has been hacked. Punjab police spokesperson

Lahore, January 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):Punjab Police’s official account (@OfficialDPRPP) has been hacked on Twitter, a popular social networking platform. Giving details, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that the said account bears blue tick and official verification of management having about nine and a half million followers. He said that unknown hackers had hacked the official account of Punjab Police on Friday morning for which work was being done with the help of FIA Cyber Crime Wing and it would be restored soon. The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that social media users and followers are requested to use auxiliary account of Punjab Police Update on Twitter till the official account is restored. Follow Punjab Police Updates for necessary information and liaison.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk