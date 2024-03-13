Punjab Rangers continues ant-smuggling operations

LAHORE: Punjab Rangers is continuing its efforts to eradicate the scourge of smuggling through timely and effective operations.

According to the data of this year, Punjab Rangers thwarted smuggling attempts while monitoring the Pakistani border areas. It seized 41.382 kilogram of heroin worth 57.9 million rupees and took legal action against the criminals.

Punjab Rangers along with law enforcement agencies thwarted efforts to send smuggled goods from Afghanistan and Iran to Punjab province.

During the operation, Punjab Rangers recovered a huge amount of food items, household electrical appliances, clothes, tyres, auto parts, diesel and drugs worth more than 255.1 million and took legal action.