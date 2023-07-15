Punjab reviews security measures for upcoming Muharamul Haram

LAHORE: A meeting of the provincial apex committee was held at the Punjab Chief Minister House in Lahore on Saturday to review security arrangements in the province. The meeting was jointly presided over by Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza. The forum reviewed the progress made on the decisions taken during the last meeting of the apex committee in February 2023.

The participants took a comprehensive look at the progress on the revised National Action Plan (NAP) and overall security related issues including the Punjab Safe City Project. During the meeting, major damage to Safe City Project installations/equipment due to vandalism on May 9, 2023 was highlighted and the subsequent remedial measures were also discussed. Besides this, the participants reviewed the elaborated security measures during upcoming Moharam ul Haram. The forum was also briefed on the close cooperation and joint response of the civil administration and the armed forces to mitigate the difficulties arising from the floods.

The forum expressed satisfaction over the measures taken in the province to protect foreigners, especially Chinese nationals, including those working in the CPEC projects. The committee resolved to continue to work in concert to defeat terrorism and achieve common goals in the light of the NAP.