Punjab starts major project to preserve forests

LAHORE: Punjab government has started the first major project in history of country to preserve environment, wildlife and forests.

According to a report on Sunday, a meeting was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The meeting granted approval for the first-ever zoological survey in Punjab to get complete data on different species. The meeting also decided to establish Punjab's first digital wildlife archives and also approved establishment of the first Wildlife Protection Force.

Moreover, directives have been issued to establish the first international fish market in Lahore.