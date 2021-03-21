Punjab Witnessing Alarming Increase in Covid-19 Cases: Health Minister Punjab

Lahore, March 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients in different hospitals at a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary SHME Silawat Saeed, Additional Secretary Admin Amir Ghazi and Chief Planning officer Abdul Haq Bhatti. Special Secretary SHME Silwat Saeed presented details of arrangements for the COVID-19 patients. Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, “The Punjab government is utilizing all out resources for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Adequate resources are available for all designated facilities. We are seeing an alarming increase in the number of cases. I urge people to observe safety precautions.

For COVID-19 patients, adequate number of ventilators, HDUs, Isolation wards and other facilities are available. The helpline of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department is active. The tests of prisoners at camp jail will be conducted soon. We have enhanced the treatment facilities for Corona patients. The vaccination process of people over 60 years of age is underway. The current lockdown and restrictions had become necessary to control the spread of the virus. The restrictions will be softened after improvement in situation. By the use of masks and hand sanitizers, people can remain safe from Corona. People of Pakistan will beat the virus through collective efforts.”

