Pushtunabad, a bustling neighborhood in Quetta, is grappling with a severe sanitation crisis, leading to widespread distress among its residents and a surge in health issues. Despite the allocation of Rs. three billion under the “Safa Quetta Initiative,” local leaders and citizens allege that the district administration has neglected areas like Pushtunabad, focusing instead on a few select roads and streets.
Haji Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Nurzai, Chairman of the Moulana Niaz Muhammad Durrani Foundation, expressed deep concern over the deplorable conditions. Residents report that the absence of a proper waste disposal system has left Pushtunabad, along with Pushtundara and the Akhtar Muhammad Jamia Masjid area, overwhelmed by garbage. The resulting proliferation of mosquitoes and pathogens has exacerbated health risks, with children and the elderly most affected.
The community’s plea is directed towards the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of Balochistan, urging immediate action to address the neglect and improve sanitation services in these marginalized areas. The situation in Pushtunabad serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for equitable resource allocation in urban planning and public health initiatives.