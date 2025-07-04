The Pakistan Muslim League (Q) has announced a newly restructured organizational setup for its Sindh chapter. Provincial President Sarai Niaz Hussain Khaskheli and General Secretary Sindh Kanwar Arshad Ali Khan announced the initial list of office bearers at the party’s Karachi camp office.
The appointed officials include five Senior Vice Presidents: Nemat Khan Khilji, Abdul Qadir Chachar, Chaudhry Mazhar Iqbal, Sami Siddiqui, and Chaudhry Mazhar-ul-Haq. Muhammad Sadiq Sheikh will assume the role of Provincial Information Secretary. Dr. Qurban Jafri and Afaq Khattak have been nominated as Vice Presidents.
Ramiz Manzoor Roofi will be the new Additional General Secretary, while Nawab Hama Talpur will lead the Women’s Wing. Eight Joint Secretaries have also been nominated: Syed Muzaffar Shah, Advocate Muhammad Pearl Mari, Muhammad Saleem Qadri, Abdul Qadir Dahri, Syed Faizan, Atta Qureshi, Abdul Malik Janbaz, and Javed Arain. Abid Khan will manage the Sindh Secretariat.
In the Women’s Wing, Ms. Ambreen and Ms. Bisma Hoti will serve as Vice President and General Secretary, respectively. Rehana Rasool will head the Karachi Division Women’s Wing.
Advocate Khurram Mayo, Shaban Nabi, Abdul Shakoor, and Ayaz Ali Abdul Rahman Khanzada have been appointed to lead the Lawyers Wing Karachi, Pakistan Muslim Students Federation Karachi, and Youth Wing Karachi (President and General Secretary), respectively.
Karachi Division President Muhammad Jameel Ahmed Khan and General Secretary Naeem Khan also revealed appointments for Karachi. Four Senior Vice Presidents were announced: Abdul Sattar Baloch, Nadeem Sabir Qureshi, Wasil Khan, and Muhammad Mumtaz Younus. Moeenuddin Malik will assume the role of Information Secretary Karachi.
Eleven individuals were selected as Additional General Secretaries for Karachi, including Muhammad Usman Sanghur, Hanif Khan Warsi, and others. Ten Joint Secretaries were also appointed, including Rao Kashif, Muhammad Sami Mughal, and others. Shehzad Ahmed Ansari will serve as Office Secretary for Karachi.