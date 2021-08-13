Qadri urges Iraqi authorities to issue 15-day religious tourist visa to Pakistani pilgrims

Islamabad, August 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Religious Affairs Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has urged the Iraqi authorities to issue at least 15 day religious tourist visa to Pakistani pilgrims. Talking to the Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein in Islamabad, he also demanded the facility of direct flights to Najaf and Baghdad from different cities of Pakistan. They also discussed early completion of Ziarayat directorate in Iraq and completion of Pakistan House in Karbala.

