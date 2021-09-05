QAT rally in Larkana decries settlement of Afghan refugees

LARKANA: The activists of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) took out a large rally here on Sunday against settlement of outsiders in Sindh, land grabbing, retrenchment of employees and acute water scarcity.

They also staged a protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh holding their party flags and banners in their hands and chanted slogans in favour of their just demands. Sacked SSGC employees on apex court order also joined them.

QAT District organizer advocate Ghulam Shabir Jatoi, Raza Baloch, advocate Jamil Memon, Aslam Soomro, Jameel Lar, Zeeshan Khokhar and others said while addressing the participants that two million CNICs have been issued illegally to Afghan refugees which is a conspiracy to convert Sindhi people into minority which should be withdrawn at once. They said after the prevailing Afghanistan situation, preparations are afoot again to settle new Afghan refugees in Sindh which are joint conspiracies of Sindh and Federal Governments to render Sindhis into a minority which will not be allowed. They said refugees are already involved in land grabbing for which they should be taken to task and sent back immediately without loss of further time.

They said that thousands of employees have been retrenched from federal institutions rendering them jobless for which they appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to reinstate them and save their families from starvation in this massive price hike era.

They said IRSA is not supplying proper water share to Sindh on one hand due to which lands here have become arid and dry and on the other dams are being built which will further aggravate the situation. They said water theft by provincial ministers, influential landlords and jagirdars have complicated the already worst situation for the tail enders depriving them of even drinking water.

They urged Sindh and federal governments to stop step-motherly treatment with the people of Sindh adding they should be given all fundamental facilities such as proper water, education, employment and other basic necessities on merit like other provinces.