KARACHI (PPI) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with Ambassador of Qatar, Ali Mubarak Al-Khater,at the Governor House in Karachi. The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and fostering stronger bilateral ties.
According to a statement issued from Governor House, during the visit, the Ambassador praised the Governor’s Initiative and expressed Qatar’s desire to strengthen relations further with Pakistan, particularly in economic collaboration.
The Governor House hosted a formal ceremony where a guard of honor was presented to the Qatari Ambassador. Accompanied by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, the Ambassador toured various sections of the Governor House, including the Quaid-e-Azam’s room.
As a gesture of goodwill, the Ambassador planted a sapling on the Governor House lawn, where both the Pakistani and Qatari flags were raised, and national anthems were played. The Consul General of Qatar was also present at the occasion, and the Ambassador recorded his remarks in the guest book.
The meeting between Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and the Qatari Ambassador underscores the commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Qatar relations and exploring opportunities for mutual growth.
Talking to the media alongside the Ambassador, Tessori highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Qatar, stating, “Qatar has always supported Pakistan during challenging times, and the Pakistani nation holds immense affection for Qatar.” He shared that the Ambassador conveyed Qatar’s keen interest in large-scale investments in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi.
The governor elaborated on Qatar’s plans for two types of investments: government-to-government projects and joint ventures with local investors. He emphasized that Qatar’s interest is particularly crucial given Pakistan’s current economic challenges, adding, “Army Chief General Hafiz Asim Munir has introduced the SIFC initiative, a one-window operation ensuring a hassle-free process for investors. We are committed to providing a conducive environment and guarantees for Qatari investors to achieve substantial returns.”
Tessori revealed that the Ambassador assured him of local Qatari investors’ readiness to invest in Pakistan. He stated, “I will provide detailed insights into sectors that can yield immediate results for investments, ensuring that this partnership benefits both nations significantly.”
Addressing a question regarding recent political developments, the governor remarked, “The opposition’s protests have not yielded any results. Their actions only brought embarrassment to themselves and the country, especially at a time when Pakistan is on the verge of economic recovery.”
He further criticized those who abandoned their supporters during trying times, stating, “Despite their negligence, I am willing to arrange bail for the young detainees in jails because they are our children, and they deserve a chance to rebuild their lives.”