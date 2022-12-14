QMC employees protest for salaries-pensions payment

QUETTA: All Balochistan Clerks and Technical Employees Association, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation Unit, on Wednesday demanded of the authorities to approve payment of salaries and pensions of the casual employees and pensioners of Metropolitan Corporation, Municipal Committees and Town Committees of the province besides ensuring payment of gratuity to the heirs of deceased employees.

The demands were made by the association in a protest demonstration held in the premises of QMC. Addressing the protest demonstration, leaders Nadeem Khokar, Lala Muhammad Raheem Baloch, Shakar Khwn Raisani, and Shams Kakar said that protest movement of ABCTEA would continue until the acceptance of their demands.

They said that the association had been protesting at the camp set up within the premises of QMCE, but no response from the authorities had so far been made to accept their demands. Demanding for early payment of salaries, they called on the authorities to fix Rs25,000 salary for the casual employees of the mentioned offices.