QRF levies force Chagai arrests proclaimed offender

Chagai: QRF levies force Chagai claims to have arrested proclaimed offender, wanted by Quetta police, in an operation conducted in Chagai area of Balochistan province on Wednesday. Quick Response Force (QRF), Levies force, Chagai arrested proclaimed offender Rasheed Ahmed son of Muhammad Umer Pirkani, resident of Hazar Ganji, Quetta in an operation conducted in district Chagai.

The accused, wanted by Quetta police in First Information Report No. 143/ under section 302-324 on the charge of killing a woman and injuring two of her relatives, was handed over to Quetta police after completion of necessary medico-legal formalities.