Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah role model of PM Imran Khan: Fawad 

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is the role model of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his message in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, he said the Prime Minister adheres to the mission of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam. The Minister urged the nation to get united and move forward by defeating anti-state elements, including extremism and sectarianism.

