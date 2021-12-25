Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah role model of PM Imran Khan: Fawad 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is the role model of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his message in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, he said the Prime Minister adheres to the mission of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam. The Minister urged the nation to get united and move forward by defeating anti-state elements, including extremism and sectarianism.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

SSU Commandos on high alert for Defence Exhibition IDEAS 2018

User2

French experts of Airbus resume investigation process at site of plane crash in Karachi

PPI News Agency

Chinese Ambassador calls on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication

User2