QUETTA: Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has declared that there was no ban on political activities in the province particularly in Lahore. In a tweet uploaded on Sunday, the Punjab chief minister maintained that all the political parties are allowed to run their election campaigns freely. He, however, states that the government has restricted rallies and political activities only for today (Sunday) due to PSL matches.

The chief minister further said “There are PSL cricket matches being played, there is movement of teams, and a marathon is also being taken place in Lahore which were all planned and announced much in advance.” It may be mentioned there that the provincial government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore.

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Sports Amir Mir requested the PTI to forward its rally date, lamenting that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has once again announced holding a rally on an important day when Lahore is hosting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. “Lahore is hosting the PSL matches. There is also a 40-kilometre-long marathon and cycle race in the city today,” the minister said.