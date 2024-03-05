Quetta citizens block Sariab Road against gas supply suspension

GWADAR: Secretary Health Department, Balochistan, Abdullah Khan, said on Tuesday that teams of Health Department had been providing healthcare services in rain-affected areas of Gwadar without any interruption.

These views were expressed by him during his visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Gwadar, Gwadar Development Authority Hospital, Pak-China Hospital, Gwadar, District Health Office, Gwadar and Basic Health Unit Shadu Bund. He said that additional doctors, healthcare staff had been posted in the affected areas besides providing essential medicines, adding that measures were being adopted to control the spread of epidemic diseases in the affected areas of Gwadar.

He said that majority of the people of Gwadar were dependent on District Headquarters Hospital, Gwadar, therefore, no negligence in providing healthcare facilities to the people would be tolerated. He said that it would be ensured to provide better and standard healthcare facilities to the poor strata of Gwadar.

On the occasion, Director General, Health Services Balochistan, Dr. Farooq Hut, Manager TB Control Program Balochistan, Dr. Asif Shahwani, Provincial Coordinator,,Vector Born Diseases / Malaria Control Program, Dr. Aamir Raisani, Deputy Secretary, Health Department, Yasir Dashti, District Health Officer, Gwadar, Dr. Raheem Buledi, Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters Hospital, Gwadar, Dr. Hafeez, District Health Officer, Lasbella, Dr. Hameed, District Support Manager, People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), Gwadar and others were also present.