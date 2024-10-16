Sadr Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender in an operation conducted in the precincts of Police Station Sadr Quetta on Tuesday.
Following the directions of higher authorities, a police team Sadr arrested proclaimed offender Naseebullah, son of Haji Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Gharsheenan, Pishin in an operation conducted within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadr Quetta.
The accused was wanted to Police Station Sadr in an FIR registered under Section 489/F. He was shifted to PS Sadr Quetta for further investigation.