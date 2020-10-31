Qureshi condoles with Turkey over deaths in quake

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu today and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property in earthquake in Turkey. Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the earthquake and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said the Pakistan government and the entire Pakistani nation stand by their Turkish brethren in this difficult moment, and we are ready to extend every sort of help. The Foreign Minister extended Pakistan’s offer to dispatch relief teams and field hospitals for rehabilitation of quake-affected people.

The Turkish Foreign Minister thanked on behalf of his leadership to the President, the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for best wishes and the offer of assistance. He said the Turkish government is utilizing all out resources for relief of the quake-hit people. He said if Turkey needs any material support, it will accept Pakistani brothers’ offer first of all.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk