Qureshi’s bail in May 9 violence case okayed

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in the federal capital approved bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the May 9 violence case, here on Saturday. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Haroon Shah approved the bail after hearing arguments from Mr. Qureshi’s lawyer Ali Bukhari in the case registered against the former foreign minister at the Khana police station in Islamabad.

The PTI stalwart also appeared before the court to make his attendance. During the hearing, Mr. Bukhar argued that his client was neither present on the scene nor he gave any inciting statement. He accused the police of embroiling the former minister in the case without any evidence. He pleaded the court to approve the bail of Mr. Qureshi. After hearing arguments, Judge Haroon Shah approved the bail.