Rabiya urges media to play role for protection of human rights in country 

Islamabad, January 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chairperson National Commission for Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha has urged the media to play its important role for protection and promotion of human rights in the country. She was talking to Journalists belonging to print, electronic and digital media at a consultation session organized by NCHR in Islamabad.

Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha informed the participants that the Commission is currently working on legislative review of mental health regulations, prison rules and laws on minority affairs and state of the implementation of these laws. She said opinions and recommendations of the participants would be taken into account while preparing the NCHR’s Strategic Plan and determining next steps for the Commission.

Speaking on the occasion, NCHR Member Minority Manzoor Masih urged media to play an effective role in protection of minority rights. He stressed for strong partnership between media and NCHR to highlight the situation of vulnerable groups in Pakistan.

