Karachi, The Board of Directors of Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited is currently convening a pivotal meeting scheduled for August 17, 2023, in Dubai. The primary agenda of this meeting is to deliberate upon the company's half-yearly accounts for the period ending June 30, 2023, with a specific focus on the potential declaration of any entitlements. The meeting underscores the company's commitment to transparent financial management and informed decision-making.

The post Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited Board Meeting Underway to Discuss Half-Yearly Accounts appeared first on Pakistan Company News.