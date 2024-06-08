A special court in Karnataka granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today in a defamation case filed by the state’s BJP chapter.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the case was filed against several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, incumbent Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar over advertisements published in local newspapers ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. The ads labeled the BJP as corrupt and said that the party’s leadership was involved in fixing prices for various posts.
Rahul Gandhi appeared before the magistrate as directed by the special court in Bengaluru, which had earlier granted bail to Karnataka CM and Deputy CM in the same case on June 1.