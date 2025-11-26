Dilapidated and bent electricity poles installed very close to the railway track have become a serious threat to the lives of passengers and staff – On Tuesday morning, a railway guard was seriously injured after hitting a defunct pole along the track while on duty, after which demands for the immediate removal of these “poles,” which have allegedly caused numerous deaths of passengers and staff, have gained momentum.
The incident occurred when guard Meraj Khalid was on board the JCTR train, whose brakes suddenly failed shortly after leaving the yard. As he leaned out of the moving bogie to inspect the issue, his head struck a dilapidated electricity pole dangerously installed very close to the track. He was immediately transferred to Raiwind Railway Station where Rescue 1122 provided first aid.
In his statement, Meraj Khalid said that these poles are relics from the old era of electric engines and are no longer in use, not even having any wires on them. He lamented that while the Multan Division has uprooted all such dangerous poles and moved them to the general store, the Lahore Division has neglected to take similar safety action.
According to the injured guard, these poles have caused the deaths of several railway employees and passengers over the years. He cited a recent example, stating that a guard from the Multan Division had met with a similar accident while on duty at the Yusuf Wala Railway Station.
Despite being in severe pain and unable to continue his duty, Khalid felt it was necessary to highlight the issue to prevent future tragedies. He has made a strong appeal to the Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, and senior railway officials to issue immediate orders for the removal of these dangerous poles to prevent further loss of life due to this negligence.