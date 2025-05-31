Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, on Friday took serious notice of the partial collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Khanewal Railway Station, resulting in the suspension of three railway officials.
Divisional Engineer Abid Razaq (Grade 18) has been suspended alongside Assistant Engineer Raja Yousaf (Grade 17) and Bridge Inspector Multan, Muhammad Adil (Grade 16). Expressing deep regret over the incident, Minister Hanif Abbasi directed that strict action be taken against those found responsible.
To investigate the matter thoroughly, an inquiry committee has been formed comprising the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways, Inspector General (IG) Railways, and Divisional Superintendent (DS) Lahore.
Meanwhile, CEO Pakistan Railways, Amir Ali Baloch, has departed for Khanewal to personally oversee the situation and assess the damage.