Rain expected in parts of Punjab, KP, GB

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Saturday, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind-thundershower is expected at in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Rawalakot 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 03 and Kakul 01.

Yesterday’s highest maximum temperature’s (°C): Sibbi 44, Turbat, Dadu 43 and Chillas 42.