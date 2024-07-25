Pakistan Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday that weak monsoon currents are penetrating eastern parts of the country at lower tropospheric level while a westerly wave is also present over upper parts.
Wednesday weather: Rain, windstorm and thundershower is expected in eastern and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Balochistan and lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.
Thursday weather: Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain, windstorm and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab.
Past 24 Hours Weather weather: Rain, wind and thundershower occurred at few places in Punjab, Islamabad, southeastern Sindh, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
Rainfall(mm): Islamabad (Saidpur 51, ZP 20, Gorla 19, Bokra 06, Airport 04), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 41, Chaklala Airport 26, Kacheri 07), Bahawalnagar 40, Sheikhupura 16, Lahore (City 12 and Airport 02), Joharabad, Okara 10, Attock 06, Faisalabad 04, Sahiwal, Narowal 02, Sindh: Tharparkar (Nagarparkar 31, Chachro 24, Kaloi 15, Diplo 06), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 15, Malam Jabba 07, Saidusharif 04, Drosh 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 03, Airport 02), Rawalakot 01.