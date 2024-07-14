Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday that hot and during the next 24 hours, dry weather is expected in most upper parts of the country, while hot and humid in southern parts. Rain-windstorm-thundershower is expected in eastern-south Punjab, Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavyfalls may also occur at isolated places in eastern-south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan.
Sunday weather: Hot and dry weather is expected in most upper parts of the country, while hot and humid in southern parts. Rain-windstorm-thundershower is expected in Northeast/Eastern Punjab, Northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavyfalls may also occur at isolated places in Northeast/Eastern Punjab.
Past 24 Hours Weather: Widespread rain-windstorm-thundershower occurred in Punjab, at scattered places in northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Lahore (City 69, AP 47), Sargodha 58, Toba Tek Singh 48, Faisalabad, Kot Addu 40, Sheikhupura 37, Bahawalnagar 35, Bhakkar 33, D.G.Khan 29, Sialkot (City 27, AP 20), Gujranwala, Hafizabad 25, Jhelum 21, Layyah 20, Sahiwal 18, Mandi Bahauddin 16, Okara 15, Kasur 13, Gujrat 11, Mangla 10, Joharabad, Jhang 09, Bahawalpur (AP 08, city 04), Multan (City 08, AP 07), Chakwal, Rahim Yar Khan 04, Attock, Khanewal 03, Narowal 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 43, Sibbi 10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D.I.Khan (City 21, AP 14), Dir (lower 04, upper 02), Malam Jabba 03, Saidu Sharif, Bannu 01.
Yesterday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Dadu 46, Sibbi, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 45.