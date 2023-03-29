Rain forecast in several Balochistan areas

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department, Regional Center, Quetta on Wednesday forecast that rain wind thunderstorm/ hailstorms (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are expected in Surab, Bolan, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Harnai, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Zhob, Loralai, Sherani, Barkhan, Kohlu and surroundings while cloudy with light rain in rest parts of the province. Light snow may occur in hilly areas of Ziarat and Killa Saifullah during the next 24 hours. All concerned have been urged to remain alert during the period during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours; rain wind thunderstorm/ hailstorms (isolated moderate to heavy falls) are expected in Surab, Bolan, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibi, Harnai, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sohbatpur, Jhal Magsi, Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Zhob, Loralai, Sherani, Barkhan, Kohlu and surroundings while cloudy with light rain in rest parts of the province. Light snow may occur in hilly areas of Ziarat and Killa Saifullah during the next 24 hours. All concerned have been urged to remain alert during the period during the next 48 hours.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; rain recorded in Dalbandin, Gwadar, Quetta, Chaman, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Turbat, Ormara, Pishin and Ziarat district Loralai during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday, Barkhan 26, Dalbandin 28.5, Gwadar 30, Jiwani 29, Kalat 20, Khuzdar 26, Lasbela 35, Nokundi 29, Pasni 30.5, Quetta 23, Samungli 22, Sibbi 31, Turbat 30.5, Ormara 29, Zhob 24.5, UthaL 34.3 and Usta Muhammad 34.5.