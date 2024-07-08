Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast that light to moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country while a westerly wave is approaching upper parts of the country from 11th July.
Monday weather: Hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country. However, rain with wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, north and southeastern Balochistan, south Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Tuesday weather: Hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kasmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh, north and southeastern Balochistan, south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather: Rain/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Sindh. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Murree 34, Islamabad (Bokra 05), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 04), Jhang 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 22, Muzaffarabad (A/P 07, City 06), Garhidupatta 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bacha Khan (A/P) 08, Balakot 06, Kakul, Saidu Sharif 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Gupis 01, Sindh: Tando Jam 04.
Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperaturess (°C): Turbat 49, Dalbandin 43, Lasbella, Nokkundi 42.