Pakistan Meteorological Department informed on Sunday that a shallow westerly wave is present over Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Moist currants from Arabian sea are penetrating southeastern parts of the country.
Sunday weather: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain windstorm/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, South-eastern Sindh, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.
Monday weather: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain windstorm/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
Past 24 Hour Weather: Rain windstorm/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast/south Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Narowal 32, Hafizabad 25, Lahore (Upper Mall 23, Nishtar Town 22, Jail Road 21, Gulberg 20, Lakshmi chowk, City 18, Qurtaba Chowk 15, Samanabad 11, Chowk Nakhuda, Mughalpura, Tajpura 06, Airport 05, Johar Town 03, Pani Wala Talab 01), Gujrat 17, Sialkot (Airport 14, City 08), Mandi Bahauddin 06, Gujranwala 04, Chakwal, Sheikhupura 02, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 16, Rawalakot 02, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 06, Kalam 03, Dir Lower 01, Balochistan: Zhob 05, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01.
Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (Â°C): Nokundi 47, Bahawalpur, Dalbandin 46, Dadu, Bhakkar and Jacobabad 45.