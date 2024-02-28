Rain, isolated thunderstorm forecast in Balochistan areas

QUETTA: Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center today forecast that rian, wind andisolated thunderstorm is expected in district Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Surab, Kharan, Bolan, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Quetta, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Pishin and including its adjoining areas with some heavy falls in Kech district including its surroundings during the next 24 hours. Light snow may occur over the hills of Quetta, Kalat, and Ziarat. The areas of district Gwadar and surroundings which already received rainfall may be more vulnerable within two days.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours; Rain thunderstorms associated with strong winds are expected at scattered places in most districts of the province while heavy falls at widespread areas in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Labella, Khuzdar, Washuk, Kharan, Kachi, Surab, Bolan, Mastung, Harnai, Kohlu, Loralai including its surroundings. Snowfall may occur in hilly areas of Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah. Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in local nullas/rivers of above mentioned areas.Sea conditions may remain rough to very rough along Makran coast during the next 48 hours.

Weather forecast for the last 24 hours; Rain occurred in Gwadar, Khuzdar, Pasni, Quetta, Samungli and Sibbi.Jiwani during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday; Barkhan 16, Dalbandin 18, Gwadar 20.5, Jiwani 25, Kalat 12, Khuzdar 16.5, Lasbella 29.6, Nokkundi 15, Ormara 25.5, Panjgur 20, Pasni 25, Quetta 09.5, Samungli 10.5, Sibbi 23, Turbat 21 and Zhob 12.