﻿Rain likely in parts of KP, Punjab, Gilgit, and Kashmir

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and is likely to persist during next 24 hours.

According to a Pakistan Meteorological Department report on Saturday, during the next 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, windstorm and thunderstorm are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab parts, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from afternoon.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Rain, windstorm, and thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Barkhan and Kalat while very hot weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh province.

Rainfall (mm):- Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Upper Dir (21), Kakul 07, Kalam 06, Mirkhani 04, Bannu 03, Buner 02, Chitral 01, and DI Khan (Airport 01),

Punjab: Sargodha 20, Noor Pur Thal 19, Islamabad (City 16, Saidpur 10, Golra 08, Bokra 07), Joharabad 15, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 14, Kacheri 11, Shamsabad 05), Faisalabad 07, Bhakkar 06, Murree 05, Jhang, Layyah, Sahiwal 04, Kasur, Sheikhupura 03, DG Khan (City 03), Sialkot (Airport 03), Lahore (City 02 and Airport 01), Chakwal 02, Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh 01,

Kashmir: Rawalakot 20, Kotli 15, Garhi Dupatta 05, and Muzaraffarabad (Airport 04 and City 03).

Balochistan: Barkhan and Kalat 02.

Yesterday’s highest maximum temperatures (Â°C): Jacobabad 48, Larkana 47, and Dadu 46.