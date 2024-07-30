Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday informed that heavy rainfalls might generate flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Koh Sulaiman and adjoining hilly areas of northeast Balochistan on 29th and 30th July while urban flooding might also occur in the low-lying areas of northeast-south Punjab, Peshawar and lower Sindh during the forecast period.
Monsoon currents are penetrating from Bay of Bengal in upper-eastern parts and likely to penetrate in central and southern parts of the country on today evening and night, the PMD said.
Monday weather: rain-windstorm and thundershower are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper-central Punjab and Islamabad. Rain-windstorm and thundershower are also likely in south Punjab, Sindh and northeast-south Balochistan during evening and night. Heavy rainalls may also occur in Kashmir, northeast-southern Punjab, Sindh, northeast Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.
Tuesday weather: Rain-windstorm and thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh and northeast-south Balochistan. Heavyfalls may also occur in Kashmir, northeast-south Punjab, Sindh, northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.
Past 24 Hours Weather: Rain-windstorm/thundershower (with isolated heavyfall) occurred in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan.
Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 90, City 15), Lahore (City 55, A/P 18), Islamabad (Golra 21, Bokra 03, A/P 02), Murree 15, Gujranwala 11, Attock, Jhelum 03, Mangla 02, Rawalpindi (Kacheri, Shamsabad 01), Mandi Bahauddin 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 40, Takht Bai 04, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 21, A/P 10), Kotli 14, Balochistan: Lasbella 11 and Panjgur 01.
Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Nokkundi 48, Dalbandin 47, Chillas, Panjgur and Sibbi 45.