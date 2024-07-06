Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center on Friday forecast that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Barkhan, Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Labella, Naseerabad, Khuzdar and surrounding during evening/night during the next 24 hours .
Weather forecast for next 48 hours: Rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Barkhan, Sherani, Musakhel, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Kachi, Labella, Hub districts. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in rest of districts during the next 48 hours.
Weather forecast during the last 24 hours: Temperature recorded in Nokkundi and Dalbandin (49°C), Sibbi (46°C), Panjgur (45°C), Turbat (44°C), Khuzdar and Quetta (42°C), Zhob and Labella (41°C) and Gwadar (35°C). Rainfall (mm) occurred in Barkhan (34.0) during the last 24 hours.
Maximum temperature recorded on Friday: Barkhan 39, Dalbandin 49, Gwadar 35, Jewani 34.5, Kalat 37, Khuzdar 41.5, Lasbella 40, Nokkundi 49, Ormara 35, Panjgur 45, Pasni 35. 5, Quetta 41.5, Samungli 41, Sibbi 45.5, Turbat 44 and Zhob 40.5.