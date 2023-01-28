Rain, snowfall torments people in Balochistan areas

Quetta: The rain and snowfall in north Balochistan and Quetta has increased the difficulties of locals, according to a report on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department report, 1mm rain was recorded in Quetta, Mastung and Chaman, whereas the snowfall has also occurred on the mountains of Mastung, Kalat, Muslim Bagh and Kan Mehtarzai, including the provincial capital.

A large number of people have come to Ziarat and Quetta from all over Sindh including Karachi to enjoy the weather in north Balochistan. NHA and PDMA teams are active in clearing the snow from Lak Pass Mastung Khan Mehtarzai, and Quetta. Traffic has been restored in many areas of national highways.

Due to severe cold, the difficulties of the local people has increased which includes the scarcity of gas and their dependence on wood and coal. The recent rain and snowfall in Balochistan would raise the level of usable underground water. Aside from a positive impact on fruit orchards, the duration of the recent cold wave has expanded, according to the MET office.

As per Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain and snowfall on the mountains of Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Pashin, Panjgur, Turbat, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran will continue until January 29.