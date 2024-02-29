Rain, thunderstorm expected in Balochistan’s Gwadar and other areas

QUETTA: Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center today forecast that rain windstorm/ thunderstorm (isolated hailstorm) is expected at scattered places in most districts of the province with heavy falls in Gwadar, Kech, Panjgur, Labella, Khuzdar, Washuk, Kharan, Pishin, Chaman, Surab, Bolan, Mastung, Harnai, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai including its surroundings. Snowfall may occur in hilly areas of Quetta, Ziarat, Sherani, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah. Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in local nullas/rivers of above mentioned areas. Sea conditions may remain rough to very rough along Makran coast during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours; Mainly cloudy / windy weather is expected in most districts with cold to very cold conditions in northern districts. However, rain-thunderstorms (with isolated few heavy falls) may occur in Labella, Khuzdar, Quetta, Bolan, Harnai, Zhob, Kohlu, Musa Khail, Sherani, Barkhan, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Bolan, Naseerabad including its surroundings. Snowfall may occur in Kalat, Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Zhob, Nushki and Chaman districts during the next 48 hours.

Weather forecast for the last 24 hours; Rain occurred in Dalbandin, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Quetta, Samungli, Turbat and Zhob during the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Thursday; Barkhan 21, Dalbandin 20.5, Gwadar 24.5, Jiwani 24, Kalat 13.5, Khuzdar 21, Lasbella 30.5, Nokkundi 13.5, Ormara 27.5, Panjgur 22.5, Pasni 26, Quetta 13, Samungli 12.5, Sibbi 27.5, Turbat 27.5 and Zhob 18.5.