Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Wednesday that strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Today. A westerly wave is also likely to approach upper parts of the country on 04th July.
Wednesday weather: Hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening and night. Heavyfalls may also occur at few places in northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the period. Rain-thunderstorm may occur in coastal areas of Sindh.
Thursday weather: Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in upper and central Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan. Heavyfalls may also occur at few places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and Islamabad during the period. Rain-thunderstorm may occur in coastal areas of Sindh.
Past 24 Hours Weather: Hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and lower Sindh.
Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Kasur 28, Gujranwala 07, Sindh: Nagarparkar 15, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Buner 07.
Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Sibbi 48, Turbat, Dalbandin 47, Bhakkar, Jacobabad and Nokkundi 46.