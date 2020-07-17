Rain, wind-thundershower expected in Sindh

July 17, 2020

Karachi: Met office has forecast today that on Friday, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Sindh, northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust-thunderstorm/rain is also expected in south Punjab.

On Saturday, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, eastern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust-thunderstorm/rain is also expected in south Punjab.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper and central Punjab, Sindh, lower Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Bhakkar 49, Lahore (City 41, AP 18), Layyah 30, Kot Addu 17, Faisalabad 04, Jhang 02, Sindh: Chachro 26, Chhor 15, Islamkot 13, Karachi (University road 13, Old AP, N. Karachi, Surjani 01), Padidan 05, Badin 04, Jacobabad 03, Thatta 02, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Larkana, Dadu 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 17, Lasbella 10, Bar Khan 07, Turbat, Panjgur 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit, Bagrote 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 01.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Sibbi 47°C, Dadu 46°C, Dalbandin and Mohenjodaro 44°C.

