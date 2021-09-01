Rain-wind/Thundershower predicted in Sindh and Balochistan from Tuesday (Evening/Night) to Friday

Islamabad, September 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Met Office informed that monsoon currents presently giving rains in upper/central parts of the country are now likely to give more rain thunderstorm in southern parts of the country:

Rain-wind-thundershower (with Isolated heavy falls) are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Musakhel, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran districts from 31st August Tuesday (evening/night) to 3rd September (Friday).

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in South Punjab (Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Possible Impacts:

Prevailing very humid and hot weather conditions likely to subside during the forecast period.

Possibility of damaging effects due to wind-storm during the period.

Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad may trigger flash flooding in local Streams/Barsati Nullahs of Koh-e-Suleman and eastern Balochistan on Thursday and Friday.

NOTE: All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” during the forecast period.

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

