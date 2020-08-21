Rain-wind-thundershowers expected in Sindh

August 21, 2020

KARACHI:Met office has forecast that on Friday, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Sindh, Northeastern Balochistan, South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rain is likely in Islamabad, Northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Sindh and Eastern Balochistan.

On Saturday, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Sindh, Eastern Balochistan and Southern Punjab. While, isolated rain-thundershower are also expected in Islamabad, Northeastern Punjab and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Lower Sindh.

Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 80, Kakul 30, Balakot 23, Dir, Bannu 14, Cherat 07, Parachinar, Pattan, Kalam 04, Saidu Sharif 02, Punjab: Faisalabad 64, Jhang 44, Okara 38, Sialkot (Airport 34, City) 01), Gujrat 31, Sahiwal 20, Toba Tek Singh 17, Kasur 14, Kot Addu 12, Narowal 08, Hafizabad 07, Bahawalpur (Airport 06), Islamabad (Saidpur 05, Golra 02, Bokra, Zero Point, Airport 01), Jhelum 04, Mandi Bahauddin 03, Lahore (Airport 02, City 01), Gujranwala 02, Karor (Layyah) 01, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01), Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 34, City 11), Garhi Dupatta 27, Sindh: Mithi, Diplo 04, Chachro 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 02 and Skardu 01.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Dalbandin 43°C, Nokkundi and Turbat 42°C.

