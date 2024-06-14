The Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center today forecast that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the Balochistan province.
However, windstorm and thunderstorm-rain is expected in Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Bela, Labella and Awaran during the next 24 hours.
Weather forecast for next 48 hours: mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 48 hours.
Weather forecast for the last 24 days: the weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the province. Highest temperature recorded in Sibbi (47Â°C), Nokkundi (45Â°C), Dalbandin and Turbat (43Â°C),Panjgur (41Â°C), Quetta (38Â°C) and Gwadar (35Â°C). Rain recorded in Barkhan (Trace) during the last 24 hours.
Maximum temperature recorded on Saturday: Barkhan 40, Dalbandin 43, Gwadar 34.5, Jewani 34.5, Kalat 33, Khuzdar 38.5, Lasbella 39.6, Nokkundi 45, Ormara 34, Panjgur 40.5, Pasni 35, Quetta 37.5, Samungli 37, Sibbi 47, Turbat 42.5 and Zhob 37,