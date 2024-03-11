Rain with wind, thunderstorm predicted in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department today informed that a westerly wave is affecting northeastern Balochistan. Another westerly wave is likely to enter western parts from 12th March (evening/night) and likely to grip most upper parts of the country on 13th March.

Monday weather: Cold and cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is likely in north/northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, central/south Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Tuesday weather: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is likely in Balochistan, upper Sindh, Islamabad, south Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Dry/partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Balochistan, upper Sindh and Jhang. Rainfall (mm): Balochistan: Dalbandin 18, Kalat 06, Quetta (Samungli 05, City 04), Lasbella 03, Punjab: Jhang 01.

Today's recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh, Kalam -04, Astore -02, Skardu and Hunza -01.