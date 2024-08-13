Pakistan Meteorological Department informed on Monday that monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country at lower tropospheric levels while a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.
Monday weather: Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Northeast Balochistan and southeast and upper Sindh. Partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh.
Tuesday weather: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Northeast Balochistan. Partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh.
Past 24 Hours Weather: Rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan and Karachi.
Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Jhang 81, Islamabad (Saidpur 20, Zero Point 04, Airport 01), Noorpur Thal 18, Kasur 13, Sargodha 12, Jhelum 10, Karoor (Layyah), Mangla 07, Lahore (City 07, Airport 03) ), Narowal 04, Bahawalnagar, Attock, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 19, Kakul 09, Cherat 04, Takht Bai 02, Bacha Khan (Airport), Peshawar (Airport) 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 04 , Sindh: Karachi (MOS) 03 and Thatta 01.
Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Nokkundi , Dalbandin 47 and Sibbi 44.