Pakistan Meteorological Department informed on Friday that monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper-central parts of the country, and a trough of westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.
Friday weather: Rain-wind-thundershower is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and northeast Balochistan. Heavyfalls may also occur at few places in Pothohar region and upper Punjab.
Saturday weather: Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and northeast Balochistan. Heavyfalls may also occur at isolated places in upper Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather: Rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavyfalls) occurred in Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan and Larkana. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Lahore (Tajpura 120, Lakshmi Chowk 81, Qurtaba Chowk 70, Gulshan-e-Ravi 68, AP 59, Shahi Qila 58, Mughalpura 53, Upper Mall 50, Samanabad 49, Chowk Nakhuda 48, Iqbal Town 44, Head office Wasa 41, Nishter Town 40, City 39, Farrukhabad 35, Johar Town 22), Rawalpindi (Chaklala AP 30, Kacheri 11, Shamsabad 09), Islamabad (Saidpur 17, Golra 16, Bokra, Zero point 08), Kasur 08, Murree 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Lower Dir 36, Malam Jabba 03, Balakot 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01, Sindh: Larkana 01.
Yesterday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperaturess (°C): Dadu, Sibbi 47, Jacobabad 46 and Dalbandin 45.