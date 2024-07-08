Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast on Sunday that during the next 24 hours, torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, northeast Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan tonight. However, urban flooding is likely in Pothohar region, Lahore, Sialkot and Gujranwala during this period. Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Synoptic Situation: Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper-central parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting most upper parts of the country.
Sunday weather: Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in upper-south Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Sindh, northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region during evening night.
Monday weather: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Pothohar region, upper-southern Sindh and eastern Balochistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather: Rain-windstorm and thundershower occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Faisalabad (Dogar Basti 98, Madina Town 97, Gulistan Colony 96, Allama Iqbal Colony, G.M.A Waterworks 92, City 30), Jhang 83, Bahawalnagar 67, Bahawalpur (City 61, Airport 30), Multan (Airport 48, City 31), Bhakkar 40, Sargodha 35, Joharabad 20, Sheikhupura 13, D G Khan 12, Layyah, Kasur 08, Lahore (Airport 05, City 04), Hafizabad, Khanpur, Narowal, Sialkot 05, Khanewal 04, Okara 03, Sahiwal 02, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Dera Ismail Khan (City 28, Airport 07), Cherat 18, Peshawar (Airport 15, City 13), Saidu Sharif 13, Bacha Khan Airport 12, Dir (Upper 11, Lower 03), Malam Jabba 02, Drosh, Kalam 01, Balochistan: Zhob 12, Sibbi 08, Bar Khan 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 04, Airport 02), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01.
Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (Â°C): Turbat, Dalbandin 45, Jacobabad, Sibbi and Dadu 44.