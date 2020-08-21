Rains predicted for Balochistan

August 21, 2020

QUETTA:Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that rain wind/ thunderstorms are expected at a number of places (with isolated heavy falls) in Kohlu, Bolan, Sibbi, Lehri, Panjgur, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Harnai, Awaran, Barkhan, Rakhni, Zhob, Musakhail, Dera Bughti, Ziarat and surrounding areas.

Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in local nullus during the period, while rain wind/ thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Quetta, Mastung, Kalat and their surroundings during the next 24 hours. Weather remained cloudy in most parts of the province during last 24 hours.

