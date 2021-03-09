Rains predicted in Upper/Central parts of the Country during coming 4/5 days

Islamabad, March 09, 2021 (PPI-OT): Met Office informed that a strong westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Wednesday and likely to persist till Sunday. Under the influence of this weather system:

Rain/thunderstorm (isolated heavy falls) with snowfall over the high mountains is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from Wednesday to Sunday with occasional gaps

Rain-wind-thunderstorm (with hailstorm) is expected in D.I. Khan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur and Okara during Wednesday (night) to Sunday with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Sukkur and Larkana on Thursday (night) and Friday.

