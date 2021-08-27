Rally staged for arrest of Naseem’s killers

CHAGAI: Family members and relatives of late Naseem took out rally on Friday and held a protest demonstration outside levies station, Chagai, demanding arrests of the perpetrators involved in the brutal murder of Naseem.

According to detail, family members and relatives of Naseem, whose body had been found a couple of days earlier, rallied and staged a protest demonstration outside Levies Station, Chagai, demanding apprehending the perpetrators involved in the brutal murder of student Naseem.

The protesters, including women and children, said that district administration, Chagai had miserably failed to arrest the killers of innocent student Naseem. They demanded of the authorities to apprehend perpetrators involved in the murder of Naseem.