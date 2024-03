PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Peshawar on Monday for sighting the crescent of Ramazan in the country.

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting.

Meanwhile, the meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held at their respective places.